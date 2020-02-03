Here & Now
How Coronavirus Could Impact The World Economy03:40Play
As public health and infectious disease experts work to stave off the spread of coronavirus, economists are starting to look at the potential economic impacts.
In China, the effects are already visible. But the longer it takes to contain the spread, the greater the impact will be.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), CBC business analyst and host of Jill On Money.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
