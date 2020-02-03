Here & Now
View Of The Coronavirus Outbreak From China's Rural Anhui Province06:01Play
There are at least 17,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China, and at least 361 deaths from the respiratory disease. It continues to spread in China and around the world.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Nick Kaufman, who's been a Fullbright student researcher since August in Anhui province, which borders Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak is centered.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
