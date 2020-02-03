Here & Now
Impeachment Trial Resumes Ahead Of Likely Acquittal05:14Play
Republicans in the Senate are expected to acquit President Trump on Wednesday, bringing an end to the historic impeachment trial.
But even some of the president's allies are now saying they think he was wrong to ask Ukraine to investigate political rivals in exchange for military aid.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Tim Mak (@timkmak), who covers national security and politics.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
