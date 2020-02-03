Iowa Caucuses Arrive As Impeachment Trial Enters Final Stage05:28
February 03, 2020
The first test of the 2020 presidential campaign comes on Monday as the Senate begins closing arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump. The winner will get a major boost going into the next week's primary in New Hampshire.

Polls show Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders with an edge on other top candidates, though many caucus-goers remain undecided.

NPR's Don Gonyea (@DonGonyea) talks to Tonya Mosely about what to expect Monday night.

This segment aired on February 3, 2020.

