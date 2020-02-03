Here & Now
The first test of the 2020 presidential campaign comes on Monday as the Senate begins closing arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump. The winner will get a major boost going into the next week's primary in New Hampshire.
Polls show Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders with an edge on other top candidates, though many caucus-goers remain undecided.
NPR's Don Gonyea (@DonGonyea) talks to Tonya Mosely about what to expect Monday night.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
