Manufacturing Companies Use Job Perks To Entice Workers To Relocate03:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 03, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

With the unemployment rate at a 50-year low, employers are sweetening the pot for workers willing to relocate for unfilled jobs.

That's true not just in tech, finance and other industries long associated with cushy perks, but also in manufacturing, where there are roughly a million vacant jobs — the most in nearly two decades.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Austen Hufford (@austenhufford), a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

This segment aired on February 3, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news