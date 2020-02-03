With the unemployment rate at a 50-year low, employers are sweetening the pot for workers willing to relocate for unfilled jobs.

That's true not just in tech, finance and other industries long associated with cushy perks, but also in manufacturing, where there are roughly a million vacant jobs — the most in nearly two decades.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Austen Hufford (@austenhufford), a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.