This conversation is part I of our three-part series called "Silencing Science."

Host Robin Young talks to Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, about how the Trump administration has been "silencing science" across federal agencies — a policy Gerrard calls "Orwellian."

Using their "Silencing Science Tracker," the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law and the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund have been tracking "government attempts to restrict or prohibit scientific research, education or discussion, or the publication or use of scientific information, since the November 2016 election."