Last Friday, President Trump officially extended a controversial travel ban to include six countries — Myanmar, Kyrgystan, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Nigeria.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Yemi Koyejo, Houston's Nigerian American Multicultural Council President, about community reaction to President Trump's travel ban extension and what impacts it could have on families and the economy.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
