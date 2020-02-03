Nigerian Community Hit Hardest By Trump's Travel Ban Expansion05:01
February 03, 2020
Starting on Feb. 22, Nigerians — who make up the largest population of Africans living in the U.S. — will no longer be able to apply for visas to immigrate to the U.S. permanently. (Sodiq Adelakun/AFP/Getty Images)
Last Friday, President Trump officially extended a controversial travel ban to include six countries — Myanmar, Kyrgystan, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Nigeria.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Yemi Koyejo, Houston's Nigerian American Multicultural Council President, about community reaction to President Trump's travel ban extension and what impacts it could have on families and the economy.

This segment aired on February 3, 2020.

