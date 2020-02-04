Conservative thinker Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) has been critical of President Trump for years, even while many on the right who were once critical came to support the president.

In the waning days of the president's Senate impeachment trial, he tweeted over the weekend his support for Democrats.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kristol, editor-at-large of the Bulwark, a conservative news and opinion website. He founded the now-defunct influential Weekly Standard.