Here & Now
As Coronavirus Epidemic Spreads, Disinformation Goes Viral Online05:46Play
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared "a people's war of prevention" against the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday following the death of at least 427 people.
In addition to the medical response, public health officials are also urging people to stop misinformation about the contagion from going viral online.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Recode reporter Shirin Ghaffary (@shiringhaffary).
This segment aired on February 4, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news