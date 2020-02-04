Here & Now
Google's Super Bowl Ad Leaves Some In Tears, Others Creeped Out
A Super Bowl commercial from Google caused a stir this week, with many viewers claiming it moved them to tears while others were left creeped out.
The ad depicted an elderly widower asking Google Voice Assistant to help him remember his late wife, Loretta.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Ryan Mac (@RMac18), senior tech reporter for BuzzFeed News.
This segment aired on February 4, 2020.
