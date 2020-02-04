Here & Now
President Trump will give the State of the Union address Tuesday night, the night before the Senate is expected to vote on whether he should be removed from office. Former President Bill Clinton also delivered the State of the Union while his Senate impeachment trial was going on.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.
This segment aired on February 4, 2020.
