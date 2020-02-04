What To Expect From President Trump's State Of The Union Address05:30
February 04, 2020
President Trump is expected to deliver his third State of the Union address in the Capitol on Tuesday. This comes one day after the chaotic Iowa caucuses and one day before he's expected to be acquitted in his impeachment trial.

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez) has a preview of Tuesday night's address.

This segment aired on February 4, 2020.

