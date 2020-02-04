Here & Now
Uncertainty, 'Brain Drain' Plague USDA's Economic Research Service After Trump Administration Relocates Agency, Experts Quit09:50Play
This conversation is part II of our three-part series called "Silencing Science."
Host Robin Young talks to Jamie Pietruska, a historian at Rutgers, about the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS) and how the Trump administration's decision to move the ERS to Kansas City last year resulted in about 60% of its employees quitting.
This segment aired on February 4, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news