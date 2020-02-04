Uncertainty, 'Brain Drain' Plague USDA's Economic Research Service After Trump Administration Relocates Agency, Experts Quit09:50
February 04, 2020
The U.S. Department of Agriculture building in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration decided to relocate two of USDA's research agencies to Kansas City. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
This conversation is part II of our three-part series called "Silencing Science."

Host Robin Young talks to Jamie Pietruska, a historian at Rutgers, about the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS) and how the Trump administration's decision to move the ERS to Kansas City last year resulted in about 60% of its employees quitting.

This segment aired on February 4, 2020.

