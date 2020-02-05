The science of medicine is full of numbers. We hope for 20-20 vision and aim to keep our total cholesterol under 200. And when we check our temperature? We look for 98.6 degrees.

Well it turns out that nearly 170 years after that temperature was determined as the norm, researchers have determined that it's now lower. In fact, it's been falling since the Industrial Revolution.

Stanford senior researcher Catherine Ley is one of the authors of a new study on the topic. She joins host Robin Young to discuss the new temperature: 97.5 degrees.