February 05, 2020
A Chinese couple wear protective masks as they walk during a snowfall in an empty and shuttered commercial street on February 5, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Anti-China sentiment is spreading just as quickly as the new coronavirus itself. Some restaurants and bars in Italy are turning away Chinese customers and several newspapers in Europe are publishing insensitive headlines.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Seema Yasmin, a doctor, journalist and professor at Stanford University, about how dangerous sinophobia — the fear or disdain of China, or Chinese people, their language or culture — can be and how we can combat it.

This segment aired on February 5, 2020.

