Anti-China sentiment is spreading just as quickly as the new coronavirus itself. Some restaurants and bars in Italy are turning away Chinese customers and several newspapers in Europe are publishing insensitive headlines.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Seema Yasmin, a doctor, journalist and professor at Stanford University, about how dangerous sinophobia — the fear or disdain of China, or Chinese people, their language or culture — can be and how we can combat it.