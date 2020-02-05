Here & Now
A quarantine to prevent the new coronavirus is affecting 50 million people in China's Hubei province where the disease first emerged. The size of the quarantine is unprecedented.
But some scientists are questioning whether the strategy is working. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin), professor of global health law at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization's Center on Global Health.
This segment aired on February 5, 2020.
