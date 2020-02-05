Since the Flint water crisis in Michigan, the number of students with special needs has increased by 56%, according to Education Week.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of families against the Flint school system and the Michigan Education Department, demanding for individualized education programs and behavioral interventions for children with high lead exposure.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with mother of five Jessica Gutierrez and Michigan ACLU attorney Kristin Totten (@KristinTotten) about the lawsuit.