The Team Behind The Mobile App That Failed The Iowa Caucuses05:35
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 05, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Iowa Democratic Party still has not released the full results of Monday's caucuses after technical difficulties with a mobile app meant to transmit election data brought the party's first presidential nominating contest of the year to a grinding halt.

There are new questions about who developed the app, and how it could fail so spectacularly.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Deepa Seetharaman (@dseetharaman), tech reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

This segment aired on February 5, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news