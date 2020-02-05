Here & Now
The Team Behind The Mobile App That Failed The Iowa Caucuses05:35Play
The Iowa Democratic Party still has not released the full results of Monday's caucuses after technical difficulties with a mobile app meant to transmit election data brought the party's first presidential nominating contest of the year to a grinding halt.
There are new questions about who developed the app, and how it could fail so spectacularly.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Deepa Seetharaman (@dseetharaman), tech reporter for the Wall Street Journal.
This segment aired on February 5, 2020.
