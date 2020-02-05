The Iowa Democratic Party still has not released the full results of Monday's caucuses after technical difficulties with a mobile app meant to transmit election data brought the party's first presidential nominating contest of the year to a grinding halt.

There are new questions about who developed the app, and how it could fail so spectacularly.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Deepa Seetharaman (@dseetharaman), tech reporter for the Wall Street Journal.