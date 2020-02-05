Here & Now
Covering Climate
Union Of Concerned Scientists Say Trump Administration's EPA Rollbacks Are Stifling Science10:54Play
This conversation is part III of our three-part series called "Silencing Science."
Host Robin Young talks to Michael Halpern, the deputy director of the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, about the stifling of science he sees at the Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration.
This segment aired on February 5, 2020.
