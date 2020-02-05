Here & Now
Trump Stresses Accomplishments, Avoids Impeachment In Tense SOTU Ahead Of Senate Trial Vote05:15Play
On the eve of the impeachment vote in the Senate, President Trump delivered an optimistic and highly partisan State of the Union address.
The president touted low unemployment rates and a strong economy while promising to lower prescription drug costs and protect pre-existing conditions. He made no mention of the impeachment trial.
White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) joins host Robin Young to break down the truth and implications of these claims.
This segment aired on February 5, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news