'Baby Shark Live' Transforms Viral Song Into Stage Show06:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 06, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The popular children's song "Baby Shark" has now been turned into a live stage show. Smart Study, the South Korean company behind the hit song, says Baby Shark and his friends will tour cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jonathan Linden, co-president of the production company Round Room Live that's helping put on the concert tour.

This segment aired on February 6, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news