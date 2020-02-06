Here & Now
'Baby Shark Live' Transforms Viral Song Into Stage Show06:22Play
The popular children's song "Baby Shark" has now been turned into a live stage show. Smart Study, the South Korean company behind the hit song, says Baby Shark and his friends will tour cities across the U.S. and Canada.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jonathan Linden, co-president of the production company Round Room Live that's helping put on the concert tour.
This segment aired on February 6, 2020.
