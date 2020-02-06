Here & Now
Medicaid Restrictions Force Some To Cross State Lines To Find Affordable Health Care04:22Play
The federal government reports that more than 27 million Americans were unable to obtain health insurance in 2018. One reason is state restrictions on Medicaid. That has some people crossing state lines to get the care they need. Side Effects Public Media's Sebastián Martínez Valdivia (@sebastiansings) reports.
This segment aired on February 6, 2020.
