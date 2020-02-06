Harvey Weinstein Trial Continues In New York07:29
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 06, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The trial against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is charged with several counts of rape and sexual assault, continues this week in New York.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest from James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT), reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

This conversation contains details of sexual assault that may be difficult for some listeners.

This segment aired on February 6, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news