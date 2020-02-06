Here & Now
Harvey Weinstein Trial Continues In New York07:29Play
The trial against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is charged with several counts of rape and sexual assault, continues this week in New York.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest from James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT), reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
This conversation contains details of sexual assault that may be difficult for some listeners.
This segment aired on February 6, 2020.
