We still don't have all the results from Iowa's caucuses on Monday. But we're learning more about what caused some of the problems.
In addition to an app that failed to work properly in recording results, there are reports that some of the results were sent via snail mail, which has caused delays.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with The Washington Post's national political reporter Isaac Stanley-Becker (@isaacstanbecker).
This segment aired on February 6, 2020.
