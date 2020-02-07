Hong Kong carries a heavy burden with coronavirus. The number of those infected is ticking up.

The territory, already deeply divided by an anti-government protest movement, clamors to close all borders with mainland China to stop the spread of the deadly infection that claimed the life of a 39-year-old Hong Kong resident this week.

Through the eyes of one resident, we learn how the virus has touched off panic and a day-to-day scramble for small things needed to survive.