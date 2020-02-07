Here & Now
Democratic Presidential Candidates Hope To Clear Fog Of Iowa With New Hampshire Debate03:32Play
Seven Democratic presidential candidates debate Friday night in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on Tuesday. The results of the Iowa caucuses remain unclear, as the Associated Press said it could not declare a winner due to missing data and inaccurate vote counts from the Iowa Democratic Party.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks), senior political reporter for WBUR.
This segment aired on February 7, 2020.
