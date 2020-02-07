The song "Do You Hear The People Sing" from the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables is being shared on Chinese social media to mourn the death of the doctor who sounded the alarm on the new coronavirus.

It's one example of how people are getting creative to share their thoughts on the coronavirus because of issues around free speech in China.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English, for a look at how this and other news is playing out on social media.