Democratic presidential hopefuls face rising stakes ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. Candidates have ramped up their attacks on each other, especially between former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, fall out continues in Washington after President Trump fired two officials who provided damaging testimony about him in the impeachment inquiry. Plus, the White House has released its new budget, and though it won't have a future in a divided Congress, it illustrates the president's fiscal agenda this election year.

NPR's Ron Elving (@nprrelving) talks to host Jeremy Hobson about what to expect this week in politics.