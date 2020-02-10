Job Growth Continues, But Who Is The Economy Working For?03:37
February 10, 2020
Employers added 225,000 jobs last month, according to the U.S. Labor Department, continuing a record-setting run of job growth that has lasted 112 months. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% but remains relatively low, and stock prices remain near record highs.

By other measures, however, the economy is floundering. Wage growth is tepid, blue-collar jobs that once supported the middle class continue to disappear, and many Americans report struggles affording housing, education and health care.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic, about the bifurcation of the American economy.

This segment aired on February 10, 2020.

