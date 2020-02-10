Group Of New Hampshire Debate Watchers Come Away With 5 Different Choices10:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 10, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Host Robin Young interviews five neighbors gathered to watch the Democratic debate Friday night. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)
Host Robin Young interviews five neighbors gathered to watch the Democratic debate Friday night. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)

Only days before the New Hampshire primaries, some voters from around the state say they still haven't made up their minds. And that was evident in Durham, New Hampshire, this weekend when five neighbors gathered to watch the Democratic debate Friday night.

Here & Now was at the party to report on the issues that mattered to the watchers and to see which candidate met their expectations.

This segment aired on February 10, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news