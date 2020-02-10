Here & Now
'Parasite' Becomes 1st Foreign Language Feature To Win Best Picture Oscar
South Korean film "Parasite" won the Academy Award for Best Picture Sunday night, the first foreign-language film to do so.
We look at the significance of the film with John Horn, host of KPCC's "The Frame," and Kyung Hyun Kim, professor of East Asian Studies at the University of California, Irvine and author of "Virtual Hallyu: Korean Cinema of the Global Era."
This segment aired on February 10, 2020.
