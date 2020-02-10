'Parasite' Becomes 1st Foreign Language Feature To Win Best Picture Oscar05:53
February 10, 2020
Bong Joon-ho accepts the International Feature Film award for "Parasite" with interpreter Sharon Choi onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
South Korean film "Parasite" won the Academy Award for Best Picture Sunday night, the first foreign-language film to do so.

We look at the significance of the film with John Horn, host of KPCC's "The Frame," and Kyung Hyun Kim, professor of East Asian Studies at the University of California, Irvine and author of "Virtual Hallyu: Korean Cinema of the Global Era."

This segment aired on February 10, 2020.

