More Tourists Visit Ukraine Than Brazil. Brazil Wants To Change That
Brazil is running ads in the United States showcasing its environmental record to attract tourists and businesses to the country.
Fires in the rainforest and oil spills on the northeast coast, along with the combative reputation of the country's President Jair Bolsonaro, might make Brazil a tough sell.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR's Philip Reeves (@preeves106) about the efforts to boost tourism in Brazil.
This segment aired on February 11, 2020.
