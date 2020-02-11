Here & Now
How African Countries Are Preparing For A Potential Coronavirus Outbreak05:32Play
The World Health Organization is now working to hasten the development of drugs for the novel coronavirus as it continues to quickly spread globally.
Fears are mounting in Africa, where there has yet to be one confirmed case. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michel Yao, head of the emergency response for the WHO in Africa, about how the continent is preparing for a potential outbreak.
This segment aired on February 11, 2020.
