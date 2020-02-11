How African Countries Are Preparing For A Potential Coronavirus Outbreak05:32
February 11, 2020
South Sudan's international airport has implemented more rigorous health screenings after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency on Jan. 30, 2020. (Alex McBride/AFP via Getty Images)
The World Health Organization is now working to hasten the development of drugs for the novel coronavirus as it continues to quickly spread globally.

Fears are mounting in Africa, where there has yet to be one confirmed case. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michel Yao, head of the emergency response for the WHO in Africa, about how the continent is preparing for a potential outbreak.

This segment aired on February 11, 2020.

