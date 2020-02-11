How Tech Is Feeling The Impact Of The Coronavirus05:22
February 11, 2020
A smartphone receives electrical shocks at the testing facility of the Oppo factory in Dongguan, China. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images)
In China, the coronavirus has now killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 43,000. A team of experts from the World Health Organization arrived in China on Monday to help contain the epidemic.

Many offices and factories have been closed for the time being as a precaution. The tech industry is starting to feel the impact.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), who covers tech for Here & Now.

This segment aired on February 11, 2020.

