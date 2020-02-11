Here & Now
How Tech Is Feeling The Impact Of The Coronavirus05:22Play
In China, the coronavirus has now killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 43,000. A team of experts from the World Health Organization arrived in China on Monday to help contain the epidemic.
Many offices and factories have been closed for the time being as a precaution. The tech industry is starting to feel the impact.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), who covers tech for Here & Now.
This segment aired on February 11, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news