The issue of guns — whether to protect the right to have them or protect people from them — remains a divisive one in the United States.

A Pew Research poll from 2019 finds that 60% of Americans say they want stricter gun laws. But that number drops to 31% among Republicans. Among Democrats, it rises to 86%.

So on New Hampshire's primary day, we check in with Josh Rogers (@joshrogersNHPR) about the importance of guns to voters and the state's recent attempts to enact new, stricter laws.