When it comes to the opioid crisis, New Hampshire is second only to West Virginia in its number of accidental opioid overdose deaths. Among the most vulnerable population are pregnant women, who need not only prenatal care but also a place to live, find support and treat their addiction disorder.

In New Hampshire, that place is Hope on Haven Hill — a residential treatment center housed in a rambling 1850s house that can accommodate eight women and their babies.

Here & Now visited the house to talk with staff and residents about what Haven Hill means to them.