February 11, 2020
A lobster at The Lobster Company in Arundel, Maine. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here &
As part of Here & Now's coverage of the issues facing New Hampshire and neighboring states, we check in on the impact of President Trump's trade policies.

Host Robin Young visits Alliant Metals in Hampstead, New Hampshire, and The Lobster Company in Arundel, Maine, to find out what tariffs have meant for their bottom lines.

Inside a steel distributor in New Hampshire. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
This segment aired on February 11, 2020.

