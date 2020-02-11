Here & Now
Stymied By Tariffs, Some New England Businesses Struggle To Stay Afloat10:58Play
As part of Here & Now's coverage of the issues facing New Hampshire and neighboring states, we check in on the impact of President Trump's trade policies.
Host Robin Young visits Alliant Metals in Hampstead, New Hampshire, and The Lobster Company in Arundel, Maine, to find out what tariffs have meant for their bottom lines.
This segment aired on February 11, 2020.
