Acquitted In Impeachment Trial, Trump Still Faces Dozens Of Investigations
February 11, 2020
President Trump's impeachment trial is over, but federal, state and congressional authorities are still pursuing more than two dozen investigations into his aspects of his businesses, campaign, inauguration and presidency.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold).

This segment aired on February 11, 2020.

