February 12, 2020
American Airlines has suspended direct flights to China and Hong Kong through the end of April amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Several other airlines have also suspended flights from major U.S. hubs to China.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara), international president of the Association of Flight Attendants and a United Airlines flight attendant since 1996.

This segment aired on February 12, 2020.

