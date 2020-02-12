Here & Now
American Airlines Suspends Flights To China Amid COVID-19 Epidemic
American Airlines has suspended direct flights to China and Hong Kong through the end of April amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Several other airlines have also suspended flights from major U.S. hubs to China.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara), international president of the Association of Flight Attendants and a United Airlines flight attendant since 1996.
This segment aired on February 12, 2020.
