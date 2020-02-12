The Defense Department says 45 more U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran's attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq last month — raising the total number of troops injured in the ballistic missile strike to 109.

President Trump initially said no American troops were hurt in that attack.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Paul Rieckhoff (@paulrieckhoff), founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and host of the Angry Americans podcast.