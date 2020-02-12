Democratic presidential candidates are reevaluating their campaigns after last night's New Hampshire primary. Bernie Sanders came out on top with Pete Buttigieg in a close second and Amy Klobuchar surging for a surprising third-place finish.

The race moves on to Nevada and South Carolina later this month, where a more diverse electorate could shake things up.

NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) talks to host Robin Young about the New Hampshire primary and what it means for the 2020 race.