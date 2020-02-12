The United States could soon have its first new particle collider in decades.

Last month the Department of Energy announced Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York, will be home to The Electron-Ion Collider, which will investigate the innards of the proton.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Paul Dabbar (@ScienceUnderSec), undersecretary for science at the U.S. Department of Energy.