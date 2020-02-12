New Particle Accelerator In New York To Probe The Innards Of Protons And Neutrons09:34
February 12, 2020
"Electrons will collide with protons or larger atomic nuclei at the Electron-Ion Collider to produce dynamic 3-D snapshots of the building blocks of all visible matter," according to the U.S. Department of Energy. (Courtesy of Brookhaven National Laboratory/DOE)
The United States could soon have its first new particle collider in decades.

Last month the Department of Energy announced Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York, will be home to The Electron-Ion Collider, which will investigate the innards of the proton.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Paul Dabbar (@ScienceUnderSec), undersecretary for science at the U.S. Department of Energy.

"This schematic shows how the EIC will fit within the tunnel of the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC, background photo), reusing essential infrastructure and key components of RHIC," according to the U.S. Department of Energy. (Courtesy of Brookhaven National Laboratory/DOE)
This segment aired on February 12, 2020.

