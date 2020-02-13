Here & Now
Former Reagan Official Calls AG Barr's Actions 'Dismaying'05:23Play
There has been a lot of reaction to Attorney General William Barr's intervention in the Roger Stone case — when he called for a shorter sentence than the seven to nine years prosecutors recommended.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Charles Fried, who served as solicitor general under former President Reagan. Now he's a professor of law at Harvard Law School.
This segment aired on February 13, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news