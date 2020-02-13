Attorney General William Barr agreed to testify in the House late next month after furor over the sentencing of Trump ally Roger Stone. The Justice Department intervened in the case, reversing a 9-year sentence recommendation and prompting all four federal prosecutors in the case to resign.

Democrats in Congress accused Barr of using the Justice Department to do the president's bidding, citing a Trump tweet calling Stone's sentencing "very unfair."

NPR's Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) talks to host Robin Young about the next stages in the unfolding controversy.