A draft executive order is reportedly circulating inside the White House, titled "Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again."

The order, if adopted, would require most new federal buildings to be built in classical style, and it has been roundly criticized by architects and designers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin (@BlairKamin) about why he thinks federal rules on style are bad for architecture and democracy.

Examples Of Classical Federal Buildings

U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

The Capitol in Washington, D.C. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Skaters on the ice at The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Examples Of Modern Federal Buildings

The Flamingo sculpture in Chicago's Federal Plaza. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune)