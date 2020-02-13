Here & Now
Congress Presses NCAA On Athlete Compensation03:47Play
Congress is stepping into the debate over compensating college athletes.
The Senate held its first-ever hearing on the issue this week, and lawmakers pressed the NCAA to move quickly on rules to allow college athletes to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses in marketing and merchandise.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment aired on February 13, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news