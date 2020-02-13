KCRW's Anne Litt (@anne_litt) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss some of her latest music picks. Litt is program director of music at KCRW.

Music From The Segment

Franc Moody, 'Skin on Skin"

Steve Spacek, "Rawl Aredo"

Låpsley, "Womxn"

Lola Young, ''3rd of Jan"

Christine and the Queens, "People, I've Been Sad"

Jill Ryan produced and edited this interview for broadcast.