DJ Sessions: New Sounds From Across The Pond09:53Play
KCRW's Anne Litt (@anne_litt) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss some of her latest music picks. Litt is program director of music at KCRW.
Music From The Segment
Franc Moody, 'Skin on Skin"
Steve Spacek, "Rawl Aredo"
Låpsley, "Womxn"
Lola Young, ''3rd of Jan"
Christine and the Queens, "People, I've Been Sad"
Jill Ryan produced and edited this interview for broadcast.
This segment aired on February 13, 2020.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
