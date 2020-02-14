All Eyes Are On Nevada As Early Caucusing Begins06:04
February 14, 2020
After the chaotic Iowa caucuses, all eyes are on Nevada, which begins early caucus voting on Saturday.

A new poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders as a top contender among Democratic presidential candidates in Nevada's early caucusing.

On Thursday, the state's most politically influential union, Culinary Union Local 226, announced it would not endorse a Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics), political reporter for the Las Vegas Review Journal.

This segment aired on February 14, 2020.

