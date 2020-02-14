Here & Now
All Eyes Are On Nevada As Early Caucusing Begins06:04Play
After the chaotic Iowa caucuses, all eyes are on Nevada, which begins early caucus voting on Saturday.
A new poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders as a top contender among Democratic presidential candidates in Nevada's early caucusing.
On Thursday, the state's most politically influential union, Culinary Union Local 226, announced it would not endorse a Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics), political reporter for the Las Vegas Review Journal.
This segment aired on February 14, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news