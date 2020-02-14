Here & Now
BP and Delta have both pledged to go carbon neutral. The oil producer says it'll offset its carbon emissions by 2050, and the airline is aiming for the end of the decade.
But what does it mean for a major carbon emitter to go carbon neutral? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).
This segment aired on February 14, 2020.
