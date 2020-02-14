What It Means For Major Carbon Emitters To Go 'Carbon Neutral'03:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 14, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Delta airplanes sit on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy airport. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Delta airplanes sit on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy airport. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BP and Delta have both pledged to go carbon neutral. The oil producer says it'll offset its carbon emissions by 2050, and the airline is aiming for the end of the decade.

But what does it mean for a major carbon emitter to go carbon neutral? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).

This segment aired on February 14, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news