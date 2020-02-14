On Oct. 1, 2020, regular driver's licenses will no longer be accepted to get through airport security for domestic flights or to get access to federal buildings.

Travelers will have to get a Real ID-compliant driver's license or use a passport. Host Jeremy Hobson talks to Jim Gregory, from the Transportation Security Administration, about how — and why — to get a Real ID.

Is everyone over 18 required to get a Real ID?

No. But if you don’t have a passport and you want to fly domestically, you should get a Real ID. Or if you need to access federal buildings, like federal courthouses or nuclear power plants, you’ll also need a Real ID or passport.

Where do you get a Real ID?

Real IDs are issued by state departments of motor vehicles. In some states, AAA issues Real ID to AAA members. You should check your state’s DMV website for more information.

What documents do I need to bring to get a Real ID?

Check your state’s DMV website for a complete list of required documents, but minimum requirements include proof of citizenship or lawful status, two proofs of address, documentation showing your full name, date of birth and social security number.

When do I need to get a Real ID?

On Oct. 1, 2020, the TSA will no longer accept regular driver’s licenses for domestic flights, so if you don’t have or want to use a passport, you should get a Real ID before Oct. 1.

Do all states issue Real IDs?

Not yet. Oregon and Oklahoma don’t currently issue Real IDs, but are expected to by the summer. Check your state DMV website for more information.

What other documents will work to get through airport security for domestic flights, or to access federal buildings or nuclear power plants if I don’t get a Real ID?

A passport or passport card will work. Other options include aDepartment of Homeland Security issued card like Global Entry, a U.S. Department of Defense ID or a U.S. Merchant Mariner ID. You can find a full list of Real ID-compliant identification here.

